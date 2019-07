Глава МИД Ирана назвал санкции США экономическим терроризмом

Today at NAM mtg on sanctions I said, “Terrorism is use of violence & intimidation against civilians in pursuit of political aims.”

The US is thus engaged in #EconomicTerrorism. It cannot be called “sanctions”, as they’re not designed to enforce laws. They in fact violate law. pic.twitter.com/NaajhwOtf4

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 21, 2019