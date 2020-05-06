Число умерших россиян с коронавирусом превысило 1500

Число умерших россиян с коронавирусом выросло до 1537, за последние сутки зафиксировано 86 летальных исходов. Об этом сообщает оперативный штаб в своем Telegram-канале в среду, 6 мая.
человек
умерли в России после заражения коронавирусом по состоянию на 6 мая
Накануне в Минобороны сообщили, что новый коронавирус выявили у 1475 российских военных, среди военнослужащих в военных вузах — у 1186 человек.
Общее число заразившихся коронавирусом в мире к утру 6 мая превысило 3,66 миллиона человек. Пандемия охватила 187 стран. За весь период пандемии скончались 257 288 пациентов, 1,19 миллиона человек выздоровели. Больше всего зараженных зафиксировано в США, далее по числу подтвержденных случаев следует Испания и Италия.
Источник: Лента.Ру