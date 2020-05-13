Число умерших россиян с коронавирусом превысило 2200

13 мая 2020     14
Число умерших россиян с коронавирусом выросло до 2212 человек, за последние сутки зафиксировано 96 летальных исходов. Об этом сообщает оперативный штаб в своем Telegram-канале в среду, 13 мая.

человек
умерли в России после заражения коронавирусом по состоянию на 13 мая
Всего на сегодняшний день в России выявлен 242↓271 случай коронавируса в 85 регионах.

По данным проекта Университета Джонса Хопкинса, общее число заразившихся коронавирусом в мире к утру 13 мая превысило 4,26 миллиона человек. Пандемия охватила 187 стран. Прирост заразившихся за сутки составил 84,5 тысячи человек.

Вспышка пневмонии COVID-19, вызванной коронавирусом нового типа, впервые была зафиксирована в декабре 2019 года в Ухане. В первой половине марта Всемирная организация здравоохранения (ВОЗ) объявила пандемию.

Источник: Лента.Ру

