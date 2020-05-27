Собянин предложил разрешить в Москве непродовольственную торговлю

27 мая 2020     10
Собянин предложил разрешить в Москве непродовольственную торговлю

Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин предложил разрешить в Москве непродовольственную торговлю. Об этом он заявил на совещании с президентом России Владимиром Путиным, передает ТАСС.

Как коронавирус изменит жизнь на Земле
Что будет с экономикой и обществом после победы над смертельным вирусом

.covid { display: block; position: relative; width: 100%; max-width: 620px; margin: 20px auto; padding: 13px 15px 17px; box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #fff; border: 1px solid #eaeaea; border-radius: 6px; text-decoration: none; } .covid__arrow { position: absolute; width: 17px; height: 1px; bottom: 22px; right: 15px; background: #292929; } .covid__arrow:before, .covid__arrow:after { display: block; position: absolute; content: ''; top: -2px; right: -1px; width: 6px; height: 1px; background: #292929; -webkit-transition: 0.2s background ease-in; transition: 0.2s background ease-in; } .covid__arrow:before { top: -2px; -webkit-transform: rotate(45deg); transform: rotate(45deg); } .covid__arrow:after { top: 2px; -webkit-transform: rotate(-45deg); transform: rotate(-45deg); } .covid__title { margin-bottom: 4px; font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: bold; font-size: 16px; line-height: 22px; color: #c33; } .covid__subtitle { max-width: 80%; font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; line-height: 18px; color: #292929; } .covid:hover .covid__arrow { background: #c33; } .covid:hover .covid__arrow:before, .covid:hover .covid__arrow:after { background: #c33; } @media screen and (min-width: 768px) { .covid { padding: 18px 29px 20px 20px; background: #f3f3f3; border-color: #f3f3f3; border-radius: 2px; } .covid__title { font-family: 'PT Sans', 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 20px; line-height: 22px; } .covid__subtitle { max-width: 80%; font-family: 'PT Serif', Georgia, 'Times New Roman', Times, serif; font-size: 16px; line-height: 22px; } .covid__arrow { bottom: 27px; right: 19px; } }
//баннер про врачей v25.05 .oscar-link { display: block; width: 100%; height: 0; padding-bottom: 72.18%; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-size: cover; background-image: url("https://icdn.lenta.ru/images/2020/05/25/18/20200525182527638/original_f3080a1ad2dd3d049b1b50901c0d5fab.png"); } @media screen and (min-width: 769px) { .oscar-link { padding-bottom: 40.32%; background-image: url("https://icdn.lenta.ru/images/2020/05/25/18/20200525182521164/original_b8559c1d014c91074ba622d41a7fb487.png"); } }

Источник: Лента.Ру

Метки: 
Поделиться:

Сейчас читают:

Пресечена деятельность нелегальных оружейных мастерских в Крыму и других регионах
Пресечена деятельность нелегальных оружейных мастерских в Крыму и других регионах

ФСБ изъяла оружие у группы подпольных оружейников, в которую входили жители Крыма и ещё девяти регионов. В результате проведённых обысков, …


Вести Севастополь. 27.05.2020
Вести Севастополь. 27.05.2020. Выпуск 14:30

Главные темы программы: – У Севастопольского сосудистого центра – новый руководитель. Какие направления станут приоритетными в работе медучреждения? – На …


В Крыму мужчина получил восемь лет колонии за вымогательство
В Крыму мужчина получил восемь лет колонии за вымогательство

В Красноперекопске наказан организатор преступной группы, много лет вымогавший деньги у таксистов.  Как установили правоохранители, гражданин с 2010 года «взял …


Россию избавили от Хероты
Россию избавили от Хероты

Россию избавили от Хероты: в Сочи реку с таким названием переименовали в Хороту. Об этом сообщает издание «Подъем» со ссылкой …


Собянин заявил о следующих шагах выхода из ограничений по коронавирусу
Собянин заявил о следующих шагах выхода из ограничений по коронавирусу

Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин заявил, что с 1 июня в столице уже можно предпринимать следующие шаги по выходу их ограничений …



Официальная группа в Контакте  будь в курсе событий
Официальная группа в Facebook  всё самое интересное
Официальная группа в Одноклассниках  и здесь мы тоже
Наш канал в Twitter  канал в Twitter
Канал в Telegram  канал в Telegram


Комментарии к публикации

    Ваш комментарий будет первым!


Это интересно

О проекте

Контакты