«Вашингтон пользуется ситуацией»: как в США отреагировали на запуск Ираном первого военного спутника

US has been bullying all against UNSC Resolution 2231 since 2017.

Europe obeyed US instead of 2231.

Neither can lecture Iran based on flimsy misreadings of UNSCR 2231.

Iran neither has nukes nor missiles “DESIGNED to be capable of carrying” such horrific arms.

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 24, 2020